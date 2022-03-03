 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

New Product Spotlight

on

Videos of the Week

on

JNS United Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision
Advertisement

Shop Safety: Avoiding the Worst-Case Scenario (VIDEO)

Have you made your shop as safe as possible to avoid the worst-case scenario — the death of an employee?

Do You Have a Plan for ADAS? (VIDEO)

Addressing vehicles with ADAS at your shop starts with a well thought-out plan.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: New Product Spotlight

News: Videos of the Week

Consolidators: JNS United Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Demystifying Body Shop Accounting

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

We simplify and take the cloak of mystery off of a subject most body shop owners struggle with: accounting.

Read more here.

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Study: COVID Driving

The number and rate of traffic fatalities in the U.S. increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a large reduction in the total number of miles driven on U.S. roads.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light

The new M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light is a multiple spectrum light that provides the best LED color quality and run-time with five color temperatures to replicate natural sunlight.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 Automotive Calendar

Sherwin-Williams has announced the debut of its 2022 calendar, celebrating the work of collision repair, custom and restoration shops across the U.S. and Canada.

Read more here.

SEMA Exhibit Space Applications Now Available

Manufacturers of automotive parts and accessories exhibit at the SEMA Show to promote new products, increase brand awareness, generate leads for future orders, build and strengthen relationships through in-person networking, and generate media coverage.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

OEMs: UpdatePromise to Power Fully Integrated Honda and Acura Tire Program

News: Spanesi Introduces New Webinar Series

OEMs: Ford Forms Distinct Auto Units for EV and ICE Vehicles

Associations: CIECA Webinar: Using Technology to Communicate with Customers

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business