News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Demystifying Body Shop Accounting
We simplify and take the cloak of mystery off of a subject most body shop owners struggle with: accounting.
Read more here.
AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Study: COVID Driving
The number and rate of traffic fatalities in the U.S. increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a large reduction in the total number of miles driven on U.S. roads.
Read more here.
Milwaukee Introduces M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light
The new M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light is a multiple spectrum light that provides the best LED color quality and run-time with five color temperatures to replicate natural sunlight.
Read more here.
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 Automotive Calendar
Sherwin-Williams has announced the debut of its 2022 calendar, celebrating the work of collision repair, custom and restoration shops across the U.S. and Canada.
Read more here.
SEMA Exhibit Space Applications Now Available
Manufacturers of automotive parts and accessories exhibit at the SEMA Show to promote new products, increase brand awareness, generate leads for future orders, build and strengthen relationships through in-person networking, and generate media coverage.
Read more here.