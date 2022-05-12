Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Where do you see the industry heading as far as OEM training is concerned, especially with all the consolidation going on?

Transtar Autobody Technologies Expands Speed Sealers

Transtar Autobody Technologies has announced an expansion of their Low VOC Speed Sealer product.

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning: Having a Vision

Creating a solid succession plan helps collision shop owners align their families and businesses for generational wealth.

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Southern California Families

The NABC, along with Nationwide, Farmers, Auto Art Collision Specialist and Mission Viejo Auto Collision, donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Southern California.

Recharge, Reset and Renew: 2022 WIN Conference Recap

The three-day lineup of speakers challenged attendees to examine their mindsets and look to the future.

