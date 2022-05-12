News: 13th International R-M Best Painter Contest Final Set for June 2022
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
OEM Training, Tech Compensation and the Tech Shortage
Where do you see the industry heading as far as OEM training is concerned, especially with all the consolidation going on?
Transtar Autobody Technologies Expands Speed Sealers
Transtar Autobody Technologies has announced an expansion of their Low VOC Speed Sealer product.
Auto Body Shop Succession Planning: Having a Vision
Creating a solid succession plan helps collision shop owners align their families and businesses for generational wealth.
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Southern California Families
The NABC, along with Nationwide, Farmers, Auto Art Collision Specialist and Mission Viejo Auto Collision, donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Southern California.
Recharge, Reset and Renew: 2022 WIN Conference Recap
The three-day lineup of speakers challenged attendees to examine their mindsets and look to the future.
