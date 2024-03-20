 Total Losses and Short Pays: Tonight's Collision Cocktail Hour

Total Losses and Short Pays: Tonight’s Collision Cocktail Hour

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The next Collision Cocktail Hour will be held March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST. The topic of this month’s call will be “Abandoned Total Loss Vehicles & How NOT to Lose Customers When They Have to Pay the Difference.”

The Collision Cocktail Hour is an after-hours Zoom call open to body shops, jobbers and suppliers (no insurers please) covering hot topics in the industry. These industry stakeholders are invited to grab a drink and join in on the fun and conversation.

For more information or to register, visit collisioncocktailhour.com.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
