Two New Auto Glass Now Locations Open in California

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of two new California locations, Auto Glass Now Pinedale in Pinedale, Calif., and Auto Glass Now Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif.

Auto Glass Now has opened four new locations this year, including these two California facilities. Built from the ground up, both facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Focused on providing fast and quality auto glass repair, replacement and calibration services, these two new Auto Glass Now look to provide Californians a new level of service. “Our teams at these two locations have a commitment to their communities to provide fast, friendly and quality auto glass services,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “Vehicle technology continues to advance, and our dedicated teams are equipped to keep up with these changes to provide the highest level of repair quality.”

