Two New Auto Glass Now Locations Open in California
Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of two new California locations, Auto Glass Now Pinedale in Pinedale, Calif., and Auto Glass Now Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif.
Built from the ground up, both facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Focused on providing fast and quality auto glass repair, replacement and calibration services, these two new Auto Glass Now look to provide Californians a new level of service.
“Our teams at these two locations have a commitment to their communities to provide fast, friendly and quality auto glass services,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “Vehicle technology continues to advance, and our dedicated teams are equipped to keep up with these changes to provide the highest level of repair quality.”
Auto Glass Now Pinedale is a 2,500-square-foot facility and is managed by Fresno local Edna Marquez. Marquez has been in the auto industry for seven years, most recently in vehicle sales. Auto Glass Now Sacramento is 3,000 square feet and is managed by Vicky Yang, who is an expert in providing exceptional customer experiences through her time supporting leading car rental agencies with their auto glass service needs.
“We have talented leaders at the helm of these two new locations, and we know their customers will appreciate their commitment to premier services,” said Lopez.
Auto Glass Now has opened four new locations this year, including these two California facilities.
For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit autoglassnow.com.