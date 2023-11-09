University of the Aftermarket Elects New Chairman

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2024. Veteran aftermarket industry executive Roger McCollum will serve as chairman of the foundation.

McCollum replaces outgoing chairman Bob Egan, who has transitioned to the role of chairman emeritus. Chris Pruitt has taken on the role of secretary vacated by McCollum. An official confirmation vote was held on Oct. 28 during the UAF board of trustees meeting in Las Vegas. The approved slate of officers is as follows:

Chairman – Roger McCollum, MAAP, The McCollum Family

Senior vice chairman – John R. Washbish, MAAP, president and CEO, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Vice chairman – Larry Pavey, AAP, CEO, Automotive Parts Services Group

Treasurer – William Maggs, MAAP, executive vice president, supply chain, Parts Authority

Secretary – Chris Pruitt, president and CEO, East Penn Manufacturing and Flicker/Langdon/Pruitt

Chairman emeritus – Bob Egan, MAAP, Egan & Associates

Chairman emeritus – Rusty Bishop, AAP, leadership advisor, Federated Auto Parts

Executive director – Jennifer Tio, MAAP, president, Maximum Marketing Services, Inc.

The following lifetime trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:

Mohammed Al Fayyad, ACDelco

Michelle Allen, Valvoline

Bill Babcox, AAP, Babcox Media

Corey Bartlett, Automotive Parts Headquarters

Richard Beirne, MAAP, Richard and Lisa Beirne

Jason Best, First Brands Group

Marc Blackman, Gold Eagle

Jeff Blocher, Mann + Hummel MHFT

Fred Bunting, The Bunting Family

Mike Buzzard, AAP, The Clay Buzzard Family

Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.

John Del Vasto, Lucy and John Del Vasto

Jon Ellsworth, Genuine Parts Company

Chris Gardner, MAAP, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers

Duncan Gillis, BBB Industries LLC

Larry Griffin, VIPAR Heavy Duty

Todd Hack, MAAP, Mevotech

Bill Hanvey, MAAP, Auto Care Association

Tim Hardin, Epicor Software Corporation

Todd Hertzler, Robert Bosch, LLC

Tina Hubbard, HDA Truck Pride

Michael Kitching, GB Remanufacturing

Pete Kornafel, MAAP

Jeffrey E. Koviak, AAP, DRiV

Fletcher Lord III, AAP, Parts Warehouse/Crow Burlingame

Paul McCarthy, MAAP, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association

Zach Miller, Highline Warren

Mark O’Leary, SPS Commerce

Rollie Olson, Rollie & Gayle Olson and Family

Heather Preu, MAM Software Group, Inc.

Jacqueline Rodriguez, Parts Authority

Robert Roos, The Pronto Network

Ryan Samuels, AWDA

Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family

Robert M. Segal, MAAP, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family

Eric Sills, AAP, Standard Motor Products

Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation

Tom Tecklenburg, AAP, Dayco Products LLC

Jessica Toliuszis, Women in Auto Care

Chuck Udell, MAAP, Morris/Rupp McCartney Education Trust of APSA

Chris Williams, N.A. Williams Company

Several more industry professionals will serve UAF in a variety of support roles, including Mike Blawas, audit committee; Anne Coffin, AAP, grants manager; Ryan Devine, MiX representative; Aldo Enriquez, marketing work group; Grace Hovis, YANG representative; Ted Hughes, AWDA liaison; George Keeley, legal counsel; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Steve Ng, Coffee Club work group; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. To make a donation, visit UofA-Foundation.org. To learn about available scholarships and to apply online, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com or HeavyDutyScholarships.com.