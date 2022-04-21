Videos of the Week

Click Here to Read More

How often should you review your numbers? How do you create a good financial management system? We answer these questions and more.

Mastering Your Financials, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Five specific steps you can take to start building a stronger financial foundation at your shop.

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to “map” or feed into your financial statements?

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Do you know the difference between cash-based accounting and accrual-based accounting?

Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Robb Power of PPG discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system.

