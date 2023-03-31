Videos of the Week

The HD Repair Forum announced that it will once again be showcasing OEMs and insurance companies and their involvement in the heavy-duty collision industry at their upcoming conference April 18-19 in Forth Worth, Texas.

With the HD Repair Forum being in its sixth year, the level of engagement from OEMs and insurers continues to grow. Previous conferences have highlighted information on new vehicle technology, repair resources and parts information from several OEMs including PACCAR, Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Rivian, Great Dane, Volvo Group North America and others.