 We're Still Looking for the Oldest Body Shop in America

We’re Still Looking for the Oldest Body Shop in America!

There's still time to tell us about the history of your auto body shop!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Last week, we put out a call looking for the oldest auto body shop in America, and boy did you respond! We heard from shops that are 94, 108, 118 … even 127 years old! We thank you for your submissions and the great black-and-white photos that are a true reflection of the rich history of the auto body industry and its role in keeping America moving.

But … we are STILL looking for some of the oldest shops in America. If you’re one of them, email us at [email protected] because we want to hear from you! Send us a little info about your shop and maybe even an old photo, a sign showing your years of operation or some proof of age. We look forward to hearing from you!

