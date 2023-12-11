We’re Still Looking for the Oldest Body Shop in America!

Last week, we put out a call looking for the oldest auto body shop in America, and boy did you respond! We heard from shops that are 94, 108, 118 … even 127 years old! We thank you for your submissions and the great black-and-white photos that are a true reflection of the rich history of the auto body industry and its role in keeping America moving.

But … we are STILL looking for some of the oldest shops in America. If you’re one of them, email us at [email protected] because we want to hear from you! Send us a little info about your shop and maybe even an old photo, a sign showing your years of operation or some proof of age. We look forward to hearing from you!