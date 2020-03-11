Connect with us

New Collision P.R.E.P. Dates Announced Due to Coronavirus

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

After it was announced on March 9 that the NORTHEAST Show would be postponed until Aug. 21-23 due to the coronavirus risk, the Collision P.R.E.P. educational classes that were supposed to take place at the NORTHEAST will also now take place Aug. 21-23.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA), all current Collision P.R.E.P. registrations remain valid and will be applied to the new dates of Aug. 21-23. Any changes or new additions to the speaker schedule will be updated and shared.

WMABA will be re-opening Collision P.R.E.P. registration on April 15. To save your seat, click here.

