Body Shop Business
Awards/ALLDATA
ago

ALLDATA Collision Advantage Wins a SEMA New Product Award

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

ALLDATA Collision Advantage Wins a SEMA New Product Award

SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Holds Silent Auction Featuring Custom-Painted Hoods from Leading Vehicle Painters

CCC Introduces Open, Integrated Solution for Collision Repair Diagnostic Scanning

PPG Partners with Joey Logano Foundation, Team Penske for Colorful Communities Project at The Relatives in Charlotte

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

ALLDATA announced that its Collision Advantage won first place in the 2017 New Product Awards for Collision Repair and Refinish.

“ALLDATA Collision Advantage bundles the power of ALLDATA Collision with the protection of Estimate Integration,” the company said. “Now service writers and technicians can get OEM-accurate estimates the first time and help limit their shop’s liability.”

ALLDATA Collision Advantage analyzes estimates in seconds, then displays, all on a single screen:

  • OEM procedures – Graphic icons indicate available OEM information, including TSBs, DTCs, service precautions, specifications, diagrams, paint codes, locations and more.
  • OEM alerts – Line-by-line red OEM alerts plus pop-up notifications ensure you’re repairing vehicles back to factory specifications, helping to limit your shop’s liability.
  • Vital repairs – On each estimate, “Vital Repairs” describe the OEM-specified inspections and repairs required after a collision, including high voltage system disable/enable.
  • Manufacturer positioning statements – One-touch access to the latest vehicle-specific OEM manufacturer positioning statements.

ALLDATA Collision Advantage works with the three major estimating systems.

For more info on ALLDATA Collision Advantage, visit http://www.alldata.com/blog-entry-option-3/introducing-alldata-collision-advantage.

Show Full Article