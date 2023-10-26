 ALLDATA to Focus on Connecting Shop Workflow at SEMA

Shop owners and technicians will be able to test-drive ALLDATA’s newest upgrades and see how ALLDATA’s integrated technology connects their workflow from desktop to tablet to phone.

ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, is ramping up its booth presence (no. 31087 Upper South Hall) at the SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas. The company’s focus will be to help shops boost productivity with integrated online solutions, including ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision, the industry’s leading OEM repair information, as well as time-saving diagnostics tools, efficient shop management solutions and support services.

“Shop owners and technicians will be able to test-drive ALLDATA’s newest upgrades and see how ALLDATA’s integrated technology connects their workflow from desktop to tablet to phone,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “Our integrated solutions allow shops to perform select tasks at the vehicle — or anywhere — and instantly share access and information with their entire service team for seamless productivity from one task to the next.”

ALLDATA’s recent upgrades include:

  • ALLDATA adds major electric vehicle (EV) coverage – ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision subscribers can now access repair data for the majority of EV manufacturers, including 2023 models. This information is available to subscribers in ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision.
  • ALLDATA Inspections – Enables the technician to look up or add a new customer on their phone, check-off digital inspection sheets, add vehicle images by line item and print a hard copy or email it to the customer.
  • ADAS Quick Reference – Included with ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision, ADAS Quick Reference allows you to quickly access information for advanced driver assistance systems. It won a New Product Award at last year’s SEMA Show and other awards. Now, subscribers have ADAS coverage for the majority of EV manufacturers.
  • ALLDATA Find-A-Fix – Provides data-driven diagnostics for fast, reliable repairs. Shows top fixes verified by professional repairers and probable causes. Included with ALLDATA Collision and ALLDATA Repair for a limited time at no additional cost.
  • ALLDATA Tech-Assist – Staffed by 30-plus ASE-Certified Master Techs, ALLDATA’s diagnostic hotline provides everything from advanced diagnostic troubleshooting to step-by-step assistance. Shops can now choose from two levels of Tech-Assist service: Standard (three cases/month) or Power User (six cases/month).

ALLDATA is offering a 15% discount on ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision at the SEMA Show. Subscribers can also save up to 20% on bundled solutions that include the no. 1 choice for unedited mechanical and collision OEM repair information, time-saving diagnostic tools, essential shop management software and support services.

For more information, visit ALLDATA.com.

