The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) announced the addition of several new online courses for the collision repair segment. These newly released courses provide credit toward the organization’s Collision Repair Segment certificates and professional designations. These include the following:

Customer Service Certificate

Accredited Automotive Office Manager (AAOM) professional designation

Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM) professional designation

Accredited Master Automotive Manager (AMAM) professional designation

Soon to be released Accredited Collison-Repair Estimator (ACE) and Accredited Master Collision-Repair Estimator (AMCE) professional designations.

The new online courses include:

Frank Terlep’s How to Market, Sell and Service Today’s “Connected Customer”

Daren Fristoe’s Effective Interviewing Techniques

Daren’s Fristoe’s Managing Conflict

Steve Beck’s Time Management

These courses become part of a growing list of over 100 online courses hosted by AMi’s “MyAMi” Learning Management System. The extensive catalog of online courses includes course content from other well-known industry professionals such as Mike Anderson, Mike Cassata, Mark Claypool and Frank LaViola.

In addition to online courses, AMi recognizes over 250 live instructor-led courses being taught across North America for AMi credits.

To access online courses, visit www.amionline.org, click the “MyAMi” login button and set up a professional profile account. Once you choose your industry segment and certificate or designation to pursue, the online system will create your personal home page, highlighting what courses are available as well as historical AMi training credits you may have received.

For more information on AMi, call (817) 514-2929, email [email protected] or visit www.AMionline.org.