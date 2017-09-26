Cadillac Testing Hands-Free ‘Super Cruise’ System in Coast-to-Coast Trip

A select group of drivers are putting Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver-assist technology to the test in 12 Cadillac CT6 vehicles, which departed Sept. 25 from Cadillac House in New York City en route to Los Angeles.

Crossing through 16 states and the District of Columbia in Super Cruise-equipped CT6 vehicles, the drive program will make stops in Cleveland; Chicago; Memphis, Tenn.; Dallas; Santa Fe, N.M.; and Phoenix.

Super Cruise enables hands-free, driver-assisted operation on 130,000 miles of limited-access, divided freeways in the United States, according to the automaker.

“Cadillac is setting new industry standards with ground-breaking driver-assistance technologies like Super Cruise, the world’s first true hands-free driving system for the freeway,” said Johan de Nysschen, Cadillac president. “We are excited to bring Super Cruise, a true testament to Cadillac’s innovative spirit and technical capability, on its first-ever hands-free drive on freeways from coast to coast.”

The multi-state, cross-country drive marks the first time that Super Cruise technology will be demonstrated on New York City freeways. Cadillac has been granted a New York automated-vehicle testing license under a new law spearheaded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“We are proud to work hand-in-hand with government officials to continue to develop new technologies that will define the future of transportation in the U.S.,” said de Nysschen. “It’s especially fitting to kick off this drive in New York City, the home of Cadillac’s new global headquarters, and we’re honored to have the support of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, both of whom foster New York’s leadership in innovation and cutting-edge technology.”

To celebrate the drive, Cadillac hosted a press conference with Hochul at Cadillac House in New York City. The lieutenant governor and de Nysschen sent off the fleet of Super Cruise-equipped vehicles, led by a police escort, as they embarked on the cross-country journey.

Super Cruise will be available this fall in the 2018 Cadillac CT6.