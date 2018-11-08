Car Insurance Rates by State 2018 Report

The site insure.com has released this year’s insurance premium price by state report. This year, Michigan still holds the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. The average car insurance premium in the state hit $2,239 this year, which is a slight decrease from last year, but still $874 or 64 percent more expensive than the national average premium.

Louisiana slotted into the no. 2 spot for the second year in a row with an average premium that is 56 percent higher than the national average. Florida moved into the no. 3 spot after placing fifth last year, according to the report.

Rural, less populated states came out on top when it comes to inexpensive car insurance. Vermont ranks no. 1 with a premium that is $433 less than the national average, followed by Ohio and Idaho, according to the site.

The states are ranked from lowest to highest average premium below:

51 Vermont $932

50 Ohio $944

49 Idaho $989

48 Virginia $1,013

47 New Hampshire $1,039

47 Iowa $1,025

45 Wisconsin $1,084

44 North Dakota $1,086

43 Indiana $1,091

42 North Carolina $1,104

41 Pennsylvania $1,130

40 Utah $1,131

38 Maine $1,176

38 Massachusetts $1,176

37 Alaska $1,200

36 Tennessee $1,211

35 South Dakota $1,213

34 Nebraska $1,214

33 Minnesota $1,215

32 Illinois $1,223

31 Hawaii $1,229

30 Alabama $1,235

29 Oregon $1,250

28 Missouri $1,256

27 Washington $1,309

26 South Carolina $1,327

25 Kansas $1,332

24 New Mexico $1,352

23 Arizona $1,355

22 New York $1,361

21 New Jersey $1,383

20 West Virginia $1,408

19 Mississippi $1,410

18 Maryland $1,439

17 Montana $1,446

16 Nevada $1,485

15 Arkansas $1,503

14 Kentucky $1,525

13 Oklahoma $1,531

12 Wyoming $1,544

11 Colorado $1,547

10 Texas $1,589

9 Delaware $1,646

8 Georgia $1,668

7 California $1,731

6 DC $1,827

5 Connecticut $1,831

4 Rhode Island $1,852

3 Florida $2,050

2 Louisiana $2,126

1 Michigan $2,239

National average $1,365

Car insurance premiums are calculated based on a variety of risk factors, some you can control and others that fall outside of your authority, according to the report. Here are a few risk factors that insurers will consider regardless of where you live:

Age and gender: This criteria falls out of your control but does have a major impact on your premium. Older drivers tend to pay less than younger ones, and statistics show that females have fewer accidents, which leads to lower premiums compared to males.

Location: Obviously the state you live in can impact your premium as our study clearly shows but crime rates, whether your car is in a garage and claim rates for your particular area will all factor into your premium.

Car you drive: A minivan is always cheaper to insure than a sports car. A car that is driven mainly by parents hauling kids around will come with a lower premium than a luxury sedan loaded with the latest technology.

Driving record: This is always a big one – tickets and accidents will dramatically increase your premium, so staying ticket and accident-free is always a good idea.

When it comes to rates by state, there are a number of components that will help determine if it falls into the least or more expensive state for car insurance category. Here are just a few factors that can push a state in one direction or the other: