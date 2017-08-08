CARSTAR Shediac Launches in New Brunswick

CARSTAR Canada announced the addition of CARSTAR Shediac in Shediac, New Brunswick.

Owner Serge Leger grew up in the automotive industry, and has worked closely with his father, supporting collision repairs and even customizing vehicles.

“My father is well-known in the area for his exceptional work and skill in the collision repair industry,” said Serge Leger. “He’s set me up for success teaching me everything I know, and I can’t wait to use that, along with current technologies and innovations, to ensure everyone receives exceptional repairs and customer service.”

CARSTAR Shediac has a 6,500-square-foot facility, nine employees, two paint booths and state-of-the-art equipment, according to CARSTAR.

“The Legers have a legacy of service and quality in the Shediac area, and it’s so exciting that they want this legacy to live on, through CARSTAR,” said Dave Meery, regional director of Atlantic Canada. “We can’t wait to see all of the great things that will come from Serge and his team, as we know they have a commitment to exceeding expectations and moving the collision repair industry forward.”