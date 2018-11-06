CARSTAR Spring Valley Auto Body Opens in South Carolina

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Spring Valley Auto Body in Columbia, S.C.

Father-son duo Don Purcell Sr. and Don Purcell Jr., owners of CARSTAR Spring Valley Auto Body, are now the third CARSTAR location in South Carolina. Don Purcell Sr. first opened his facility in 1983 with only one employee. Now, this newly renovated repair center has become a family affair for the father-son pair as they provide expert services to the Columbia community.

“Keeping our family values and commitment to our customers was extremely important to both my dad and I,” said Don Purcell Jr. “There is nowhere else that an independent store owner can have access to this much support, resources and buying power, but also has the same values as us. We are excited to be joining the CARSTAR family and know Columbia will be as well once they see the added benefits it brings to our community.”

CARSTAR Spring Valley Auto Body is a 9,000-square-foot facility that is fully equipped to provide expert collision repairs on all makes and models, premier customer service and claims assistance. Newly renovated, CARSTAR Spring Valley Auto Body is also on track for earning its I-CAR Gold status.

“Many of our franchise partners hold incredible sentiment towards their business and hope to pass it along to their children someday,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “The Purcells are a perfect example of this compassion, and CARSTAR is proud to support these families as they look to grow their operations while still holding onto the foundational values that built their collision repair facility.”

The Purcells are invested and active in their community. Aimed to continue their support for various organizations, CARSTAR Spring Valley Auto Body contributes to local fairs, 4-H clubs, youth basketball, youth soccer and the local aviation association.