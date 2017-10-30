Fix Auto USA Announces Two New California Locations

Fix Auto USA continues its expansion with the addition of two California locations, bringing the total number of Fix Auto franchise locations to 119.

Fix Auto Santa Maria, the first location in California’s Central Coast, is owned and operated by Hector Paz, who is recognized by insurance companies as being a consistently high performer in his market.

“It’s truly an honor to have received and accepted an invitation to join such an elite organization,” said Fix Auto Santa Maria owner-operator Hector Paz. “Now, I have the best of both worlds: My shop remains locally owned and operated by my family and I have the support of a national brand that will allow me to thrive in a consolidating market. By far, this is definitely the best business decision I’ve ever made.”

Fix Auto Sunnyvale, the 17th franchise location in Northern California and the 66th in California, is owned and operated by Steve Springer and Mary Oliver, who also jointly operate Fix Auto Gilroy and Fix Auto San Jose.

“When we made the decision to join Fix Auto USA, we knew that this was the best long-term solution for our business,” said Fix Auto Sunnyvale owner-operator Steve Springer. “Since joining, our business is thriving like never before and I’ve been able to leverage Fix Auto USA’s platform to expand my operations to a third location, thereby, extending our reach to more markets and customers.”

“To see existing Franchise Partners expand their operations, like Steve and Mary, and to add new operators, like Hector, simply underscores our mission – providing a platform for independently owned and operated body shops to achieve long-term success,” said Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange. “We welcome both of them to the Fix Auto family.”