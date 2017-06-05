Hailstorm Insurance Claims up 48 Percent in 2016

Everything is big in Texas, including hailstorms. Insurance claims for hail damage in Texas last year exceeded the previous two years combined, according to an analysis conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Nationwide, the number of hail claims in 2016 jumped 48 percent to more than 965,000, according to the bureau’s analysis of insurance claims from the Insurance Services Office ClaimSearch database.

Texas totaled more than four times as many hail claims as the second-leading state, Colorado, and had 39 percent of all the claims filed last year.

San Antonio’s devastating hailstorms in 2016 resulted in 68,778 claims, with Colorado Springs reporting 33,595.

Across the nation, most hail claims (55 percent) were for home damage, while personal auto damage represented 32 percent of all hail claims.

The Des Plaines, Ill.-based National Insurance Crime Bureau is a not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft.