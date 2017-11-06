Maaco Honors Military Members with Free Repairs

This fall, Maaco will pay tribute to military members across the country, honoring active-duty military members and veterans with complimentary repairs as a “thank you” for their service to the country and patronage of their brands.

The “Proud to Serve Those Who Have Served” program is part of Maaco’s 45th-anniversary celebration. In 1972, Maaco opened its doors in Wilmington, Del. Today, Maaco is part of the Driven Brands family of automotive aftermarket brands that includes including CARSTAR, Meineke, Take 5 Oil Change and 1-800-Radiator & A/C.

Through Nov. 24, Maaco and Meineke are honoring military members who are current customers, veterans who are now Maaco or Meineke owners or franchisees, and one recipient nominated by consumers through a national contest.

The military members being honored include a Purple Heart recipient and veterans from Vietnam, Korea, Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq and many other theaters.

Howard Smith, Mebane, N.C., US Navy

James Battle, Petersburg, Va., US Army

Anthony Lindsey, Mebane, N.C., US Navy

“Maaco and Meineke have a long history of supporting and honoring active and reserve military members and our nation’s veterans,” said Artemio Garza, chief brand officer for Driven Brands. “From services at Meineke locations and paint makeovers at Maaco, each of these brands have found ways to give back locally. We are honored to share the stories of these brave men and women and partner with our franchisees to give back.”

The Maaco and Meineke honorees are profiled online at www.ProudToServe45.com and through Maaco and Meineke social media channels. In addition, a new television commercial – “Proud to Serve Those Who Served” – began airing in October and pays tribute to all of America’s active-duty military members and veterans.

As part of the program, Maaco and Meineke are offering veterans, military families and their friends an opportunity to nominate themselves or someone who has served to win services from Maaco and Meineke, including a Maaco “Maacover” and a year of service at Meineke. Nominations can be made at www.ProudToServe45.com. The winner will be selected at random on Nov. 24.