Spectra Premium Joins NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series as Approved Radiator Supplier

Canadian automotive, light and heavy-duty truck parts manufacturer Spectra Premium announced it has become an official NASCAR radiator supplier in the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“We are honored to be granted this recognition as a high-performance radiator manufacturer,” said Collin Francis, vice president of sales and marketing, Aftermarket USA and Europe at Spectra Premium. “This approval represents an outstanding step in the development of our performance radiator and serves as a perfect conclusion to an amazing season. We are looking forward to 2019 when you may expect to see more of our radiators in these major NASCAR series as well as in international, national and grassroots racing series. We built these high-performance radiators with the same attention to quality as we’ve always done with our aftermarket parts.”

Spectra Premium has developed a high-performance radiator to NASCAR’s technical specifications, which has passed its final test by successfully running in three previous Xfinity races at Dover (Oct. 6), Kansas (Oct. 20) and Texas (Nov. 3). This admission places Spectra Premium as one of the select few radiator manufacturers to be awarded the right to supply performance cooling parts to Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams.

Spectra Premium engineers honed their stock-car racing expertise in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, the highest national stock-car series in Canada, where the radiator provided convincing results after only two years on the tracks. The Spectra Premium radiators used in these two American NASCAR series are manufactured in North America at the Laval, Quebec, facility where other racing radiators as well aftermarket automotive and trucks radiators are also produced.