More Vehicles Using Aluminum Suspension Components

From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased by 28 percent in North America. While a lot of the aluminum has gone into the body recently, aluminum is finding its way into suspension systems too. The reason for this is strictly practical.

For every 10-percent reduction in vehicle weight, there’s a 5 percent to 7 percent improvement in fuel economy. Since 1990, vehicles have been getting “fatter” – thanks to airbags, structural components and convenience features – forcing suspension components to go on a diet.

Here’s where aluminum comes in: Aluminum not only reduces weight connected to the suspension system but also provides noise- and vibration-dampening properties.

For more about aluminum – and what to look for in your shop – read “Aluminum Suspensions: Knowing Is Half the Battle” by Andrew Markel in sister publication Tire Review.

