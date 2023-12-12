 ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

The group received two important recognitions regarding marketing excellence and outstanding achievements across innovation, product launch, supply chain and more.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ADD Group announced that the company has been honored with two prizes: the Best Marketing Excellence from Advance Auto Parts and the APC Overdrive from ACDelco.

The Best Marketing Excellence highlights the company’s exceptional marketing services and support that have significantly contributed to its growth and success in 2023. The APC Overdrive recognizes ADD Group’s outstanding achievement across global supply chain, sustainability, innovation and product launch, among others, the company stated.

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at ADD. “They reflect our ongoing commitment to OE quality, product development, sales support, marketing excellence and logistic services. At ADD group, we have a continuous improvement culture, so we are driving excellence and innovation for global OES and aftermarket.”

For more information on ADD products, visit addchina.com.

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has acquired Adams Collision in Chicago, which includes four collision repair centers serving customers in northwest Chicagoland.

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Adams Collision in Chicago. 

The deal includes four collision repair centers serving customers in the northwest Chicagoland communities of Harvard, Lake in the Hills, McHenry and Huntley. The acquisition officially closed Friday, Dec. 8, with operations transitioning immediately to Crash Champions.

CCC Releases Year-End Report on Auto Trends in 2023

The report takes a look at back at three key trends that defined the auto repair industry in 2023. 

Anthony Trama Inducted into AASP/NJ’s Hall of Fame

Trama is a retired shop owner and longtime supporter and board member of the AASP/NJ.

We’re Still Looking for the Oldest Body Shop in America!

There’s still time to tell us about the history of your auto body shop!

Classic Collision Adds Five New Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision announced five new closings with the acquisition of Colorado Auto Body in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock and Littleton, Colo.

House Passes SEMA-Supported Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

If the CARS Act becomes law, it would block the most aggressive tailpipe emissions ever proposed.

Auto Care Connect 2024 Early-Bird Registration Now Open

The event will take place May 5-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in downtown Chicago.

Events of the Week

Recent event announcements on bodyshopbusiness.com.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 4.

