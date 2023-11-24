 ADD Group to Exhibit at Automechanika Shanghai 2023

The group will be exhibiting shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies, air shocks, strut mounts, motor mounts and engine sealing parts.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ADD Group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world, will be exhibiting innovations and various product lines at Automechanika Shanghai (HALL 3 booth 3N35) Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2023.

The company will be exhibiting a vast portfolio with coverage available for the latest and mainstream models around the world, including passenger cars, SUVs, pickups, light trucks, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles. Some of the launches apply to 2022-2023 models, and the main highlights are the new complete strut assemblies and air shocks for electric vehicle (EV) applications.

“We are glad to present these new applications for electric vehicles and various innovations to our clients at Automechanika Shanghai 2023,” said Bruno Bello, director of marketing at ADD. “As an OE supplier, we are continually investing in research and development, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to the aftermarket.”

For more information on ADD products, visit addchina.com.

