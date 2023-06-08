 AkzoNobel to Supply Porsche China with Water-based Refinish Products

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AkzoNobel to Supply Porsche China with Water-based Refinish Products

The company will supply its full water-based Sikkens range to provide Porsche China with a complete water-based solution for its refinishing needs. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AkzoNobel has received approval to supply its water-based refinish products to Porsche China — currently one of the premium automotive brand’s biggest markets.

Related Articles

The company will supply its full water-based Sikkens range, including basecoats, primer and clearcoats, to provide Porsche China with a complete water-based solution for its refinishing needs. 

“We’re delighted to partner with one of the world’s most prestigious vehicle manufacturers to offer our class-leading products and color expertise,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business.

Bourguignon adds that the vehicle brand sold more than 93,000 cars in China last year, and the agreement will play an important role in helping Porsche China to meet the country’s strict VOC regulations.

“It’s in everyone’s interests to adopt a more sustainable approach, so we work closely with — and for — our customers in order to meet our shared environmental ambitions,” Bourguignon said. “Because when we talk about high performance, it not only embraces our products, technical service and support, it also applies to everything we’re striving to achieve.”

AkzoNobel has a long and proud history of supplying vehicle refinish products to leading manufacturers and has gained an unparalleled understanding of the collision repair industry.

For more information, visit the Sikkens website.

You May Also Like

News

State Farm Hit with Class Action Over Luxury Vehicle Repairs

A class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

According to an article from insurancebusinessmag.com, a class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

According to the article, the suit was filed in Broward County, Fla., on May 18 and stems from an incident involving Assaf and Ada Sasson, who owned an all-electric 2022 Porsche Taycan insured with State Farm for over $100,000.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Virginia Beach Veteran

The NABC, along with GEICO and Elite Autobody, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Virginia Beach veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

Equipment manufacturer buys former Conrad N. Hilton Foundation headquarters to support growth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Refinish Distributors Alliance Names New Executive Director

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has named Ben Jacobson as its new executive director.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Kicks Off Summer Splash Promotion for Customers

Five lucky winners will receive a prize package of summer essentials that includes a Yeti cooler, four branded koozies, a branded water bottle and a branded towel.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC Holds FREE Event in Loomis, Calif.

Local Loomis first responders learned new skills to help make drivers safer on the road through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers