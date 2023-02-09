 ASE: Employers Should Look for ASE Entry-Level Certification

By earning ASE entry-level certification, prospective employees are indicating to employers that they have a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Businesses looking to hire entry-level vehicle service employees should ask if potential hires have earned ASE entry-level certification. By earning this first-step certification, prospective employees are indicating to employers that they have a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce.

“For students, ASE entry-level certification is a gateway to a career as a service professional, demonstrating to employers their potential to become a high-performing employee,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “Employers can be confident they are hiring someone who is knowledgeable and can hit the ground running as an entry-level employee. Hiring ASE entry-level certified employees also shows customers a commitment to service excellence, giving repair facilities an advantage in the marketplace.”

ASE entry-level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy duty truck segments. ASE entry-level certification is the first step in building career credentials as a service professional. The tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with ASE professional-level certifications.

“Students who are committed to earning ASE entry-level certification are career candidates who are showing their future employers that they are committed to careers in the transportation industry,” said Zilke. “These employees are also more likely to continue to take ASE certification tests to expand their areas of expertise, making them more valuable workers to a business.”

For more information about ASE entry-level certifications, visit ase.com/entry-level.

