 ASE Touts Benefits of Entry-Level Certification for Employers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Touts Benefits of Entry-Level Certification for Employers

ASE Entry Level certification gives employers confidence that they're hiring individuals with the knowledge and ability to become high-performing employees.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) states that businesses looking to hire entry-level service professionals should inquire if potential candidates have attained ASE Entry Level certification. This credential provides a pathway for students embarking on a career as a service professional by demonstrating they have a significant level of practical and knowledge-based readiness.

Related Articles

“ASE Entry Level certification gives employers confidence that they are hiring individuals with the knowledge and the ability to succeed in entry-level roles and the potential to become high-performing employees,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Employing ASE Entry Level certified candidates also communicates a commitment to service excellence to customers and provides repair facilities with a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

ASE Entry Level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy duty truck segments and are the first step in building career credentials as a service professional. The tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with ASE professional-level certifications. Over 50,000 students have taken the ASE Entry-Level certification test.

“Students who have earned an ASE Entry-Level certification are signaling to prospective employers their commitment to a career in the industry,” said Coley. “Many states now require industry credentials for students so employers should be able to find students in their community with ASE Entry-Level certifications. These individuals are also inclined to pursue additional ASE certification tests, broadening their expertise and enhancing their value as employees.”

For more information about ASE Entry-Level certifications, visit ase.com/entry-level.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Opens Second Location in Vancouver

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s Vancouver location.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Vancouver, Wash.

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic's Vancouver location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s second Vancouver location.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GUNIWHEEL Donates $20K to Operative Talent

Operative Talent is a car rebuild fundraising initiative with the goal of addressing the collision industry’s aging workforce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Offers Webinar on Pre-Paint Operating Procedures

The free webinar, “Pre-Paint Operating Procedures for Increased Productivity”, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repairify, Autel Announce New Initiatives for 2024

In Q1 2024, Autel and Repairify will continue to enhance the value of their combined services for their users through various planned releases.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GCIA December Meeting to Feature Mike Anderson

Anderson will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary” at the Georgia Collision Industry Association meeting on Dec. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which will be held Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m., will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers