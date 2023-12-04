ASE Touts Benefits of Entry-Level Certification for Employers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) states that businesses looking to hire entry-level service professionals should inquire if potential candidates have attained ASE Entry Level certification. This credential provides a pathway for students embarking on a career as a service professional by demonstrating they have a significant level of practical and knowledge-based readiness.

“ASE Entry Level certification gives employers confidence that they are hiring individuals with the knowledge and the ability to succeed in entry-level roles and the potential to become high-performing employees,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Employing ASE Entry Level certified candidates also communicates a commitment to service excellence to customers and provides repair facilities with a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

ASE Entry Level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy duty truck segments and are the first step in building career credentials as a service professional. The tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with ASE professional-level certifications. Over 50,000 students have taken the ASE Entry-Level certification test.

“Students who have earned an ASE Entry-Level certification are signaling to prospective employers their commitment to a career in the industry,” said Coley. “Many states now require industry credentials for students so employers should be able to find students in their community with ASE Entry-Level certifications. These individuals are also inclined to pursue additional ASE certification tests, broadening their expertise and enhancing their value as employees.”

For more information about ASE Entry-Level certifications, visit ase.com/entry-level.