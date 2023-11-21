ASE Offers Webinar on ProProctor Remote Test Delivery

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “ASE ProProctor Remote Test Delivery” on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. EST.

ASE now offers some recertification tests remotely on the ProProctor platform as an alternative to a fixed test center.

In this webinar, members of the ASE staff will highlight important details to help participants understand this exciting new technology for test delivery. Topics covered include:

Things to consider before registering

You are registered — time to prepare your testing environment

Tips for success on test day

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance at the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

