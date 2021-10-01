Association News

Click Here to Read More

SCRS announced the experts who will be participating in the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit session on EVs at SEMA.

Read more here.

ASA Announces New Membership Model

ASA is transitioning to a new and innovative association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Awards First Young Technician Award at NORTHEAST 2021

AASP/NJ recently debuted its brand-new Young Technician Award, given to a promising young technician who has worked in a member shop for less than five years.