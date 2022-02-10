Association News

Click Here to Read More

The auto body associations of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa have joined forces to create and host the Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference.

Labor Rate, Tech Shortage Highlight Education at NORTHEAST

The AASP/NJ has updated its slate of educational programming for the NORTHEAST show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states H.R. 6570 will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.