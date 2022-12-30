 Association News - BodyShop Business
SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act
Accessing a Secure Gateway on a Stellantis/FCA Vehicle

Joe Keene shows how to access a secure gateway module on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle in order to perform any special tests or clear DTCs.

Handle Heavier Glass with Ease

Jason Stahl demonstrates Equalizer Industries' Sentinel glass setting tool for handling heavier glass.

Despite strong Congressional backing and support from the racing community, the 2021-2022 Congressional session is ending without passage of the Recognizing the Support of Motorsports (RPM) Act.

Read more here.

SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting

The meeting, which will be held on Jan. 18 from 2-5 p.m. in Palm Springs, Calif., will update repairers on the state of the collision industry.

Read more here.

SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

Presented by the SEMA Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council, the award honors a member of the print, online or broadcast media who has made a substantial contribution to the industry within the past year.

Read more here.

