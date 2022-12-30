Association News - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

Despite strong Congressional backing and support from the racing community, the 2021-2022 Congressional session is ending without passage of the Recognizing the Support of Motorsports (RPM) Act.

SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting

The meeting, which will be held on Jan. 18 from 2-5 p.m. in Palm Springs, Calif., will update repairers on the state of the collision industry.

SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

Presented by the SEMA Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council, the award honors a member of the print, online or broadcast media who has made a substantial contribution to the industry within the past year.