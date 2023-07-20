Association News

SCRS Meeting Will Highlight Ohio Vehicle Repair Board

The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

ACPN Launches Annual Sponsorship Program

The Automotive Content Professionals Network, a community of the Auto Care Association, has announced the launch of its first-ever annual sponsorship program.

Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural SEMA Fest

The two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture is open to the public and will be held November 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

