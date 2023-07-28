Association News

SEMA Battle of the Builders Celebrates 10 Years

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry’s ultimate vehicle competition, is now open at semabotb.com.

Read more here.

ASA Approves OEM Repair Procedures Policy

Statement stresses that insurers should account for time spent on OEM repair procedure research in estimates.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs.

Read more here.

ASA’s Scott Benavidez Testifies before U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Benavidez touts ASA’s right-to-repair agreement with automakers and expresses concern with lack of quality standard provisions in SMART Act.

Read more here.