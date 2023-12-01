Association News

GCIA December Meeting to Feature Mike Anderson

Anderson will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary” at the Georgia Collision Industry Association meeting on Dec. 13.

AASP/NJ Names Lodi’s Main Auto Body Shop of the Year

The award is given annually to an outstanding member shop for its contributions to the association and the industry-at-large.

ASA Applauds Regulatory Proposal that Excludes Collision Repairers

The proposal would have increased required reporting under a revised Air Emissions Reporting Requirements (AERR) regulation.

