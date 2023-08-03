Autoshop Solutions Partners with Shop-Ware 

Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services-based digital marketing company, has announced a new partnership with Shop-Ware, the automotive industry’s leading shop management software. This partnership will allow Autoshop Solutions to bring a new level of data to their customers, allowing them to see the actual return on investment in their marketing efforts.

“We are thrilled to announce the strategic partnership with Autoshop Solutions,” said Kathy Jorge, vice president of People and Partners at Shop-Ware. “Through the integration of Shop-Ware’s SMS and Autoshop Solutions’ marketing data into their ROI dashboard, this collaboration not only delivers real-time results but also empowers our customers to better understand customer behavior and drive meaningful business growth. Together, we’re committed to providing exceptional value and insights to our clients, elevating the automotive industry to new heights.”

Through the partnership, Autoshop Solutions has launched an ROI integration tool that pulls specifics into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard, matching marketing data with the repair orders from the Shop-Ware SMS. The real-life results portray how marketing dollars are spent, showing clients where the business came in and how to tie it to an actual customer.

“To continue providing top-quality services to our customers, we are always actively developing and listening to our customers’ needs,” said Tony Mercury, vice president of Revenue for Autoshop Solutions. “With this partnership, we can show our customers the next level of data available to help them measure the growth of their business and where to go next.”

Other notable features of the ROI integration tool include tracking when a customer finds a shop online and when they become an actual shop customer. It can also exhibit the total number of calls a shop receives along with new customers. It also tracks marketing revenue by medium and source, including organic traffic, paid search and paid social. The new feature is only available through a handful of competitors offering similar ROI functionality.

