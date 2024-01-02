CAPA Announces Terry Fortner as Executive Director

The Certified Automotve Parts Associaton (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard settng and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced that Terry Fortner will succeed Clark Plucinski as executive director. Fortner brings with him over four decades of leadership experience and an intimate knowledge of the

automotive aftermarket.

After 32 years in leadership at Nationwide Insurance, Fortner joined LKQ Corporation in 2009. Over a 13-year tenure, he led industry relations and corporate accounts before serving as vice president of sales and marketing for the entirety of North America.

“Terry will bring a wealth of experience to CAPA, and I am thrilled to hand over to someone with his knowledge and enthusiasm,” said Plucinski, chair of the CAPA board. “The board looks forward to CAPA’s continued success under his leadership.”

Added Fortner, “I am proud to be a part of this great organization which has set the gold standard for high quality, alternative parts for over 30 years. I look forward to creating strategic relationships and continuing to build on this legacy, which has already contributed immensely to the automotive industry.”

Alongside his position as CAPA executive director, Fortner is chief advisor for Fortner Advisory and Development, LLC, where he acts as a consultant and advisor specializing in the automotive industry, auto physical damage claims processes, leadership and executive coaching. Fortner has also served as chair and chairman emeritus for the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) as well as other collision industry organizations.

Fortner assumed the role Jan. 1, 2024.

CAPA’s board of directors includes:

Clark Plucinski, chair – The Boyd Group

John Rowland – Krause Auto Group

Mark Scafati – LKQ

Chris Northup – Professional Parts, Inc.

Sandee Lindorfer – Allstate

Kim Hare – Farmers Insurance

Troy Penry – GEICO

Brian Fening – Liberty Mutual

Jim Gadberry – Nationwide

John Reton – Progressive

Brianne Jones – State Farm Mutual Insurance

Jeff Procaccini – Travelers

Jack Gillis – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety

Kerry Tapio – Intertek

CAPA, founded in 1987, is the nation’s only independent, nonprofit, certification organization for automotive crash parts whose sole purpose it to ensure that both

consumers and the industry have the means to identify high quality parts via the CAPA Quality Seal. CAPA

is an ANSI accredited standards developer for competitive crash repair parts.

For more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.