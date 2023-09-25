 CAPA Integrates CAPA Tracker into Mobile App

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CAPA Integrates CAPA Tracker into Mobile App

Users will now be able to enter part information into the CAPA Tracker seamlessly through the CAPA app.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has announced the expansion of its CAPA mobile app, integrating the CAPA Tracker. Users will now be able to enter part information into the CAPA Tracker seamlessly through the CAPA app, without interrupting a repair, to input information via computer into the CAPA website.

Related Articles

The CAPA Tracker closes an information gap and provides visibility throughout the supply and repair chain from manufacturer to distributor to repairer to consumer. The app provides two options to input part information: users can type in the unique CAPA Seal number into the CAPA Tracker or simply scan the CAPA Quality Seal on the part using the phone’s camera, which will automatically populate part information into the form. Users can also add a repair order number into the CAPA Tracker database using that repairer’s unique “Shop Code” to help keep track of which vehicle a part was used to repair. The app will save the user’s Shop Code, making future submissions even faster.

In the event of a confirmed issue with a part through CAPA’s rigorous post-certification monitoring processes, the CAPA Tracker can identify all reported instances of the use of that part, matching the seal number to the applicable repair orders and repairers. This allows CAPA to immediately notify each repairer so they can alert their customers and take any necessary action. The CAPA Tracker gives repairers confidence they will always be in the loop when it comes to the parts they trust for a repair.

“CAPA strives to be a trusted leader in providing assurance of quality auto parts,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of the CAPA board of directors. “Making it quicker and easier to use the CAPA Tracker gives repairers peace of mind when using CAPA Certified parts for a repair and increases part traceability long after a repair has taken place.”

The updated CAPA app is now live and can be downloaded for free from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store.

For more information about CAPA and the CAPA Tracker, visit capacertified.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ Celebrates Return of Lou Scoras Annual Golf Outing

The AASP/NJ recently celebrated the return of its annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently celebrated the return of its annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J., bringing members of the automotive community together on the green for the first time in years while honoring the memory of the late shop owner and association leader.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Sept. 18.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Sept. 18.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Chicago Mom

The NABC, Travelers and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Chicago-area mom.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Mitchell Wins Award for Cloud Computing

Mitchell won the 2023 Stratus Award, which recognizes their patented technology designed to optimize a key step in the auto insurance claims process.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BMW, Ford and Honda Create Company to Optimize EV Grid

ChargeScape, LLC will create a single, cost-effective platform connecting electric utilities, automakers and interested EV customers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Launches Auto Care Academy

The Auto Care Academy is a convenient, self-paced online learning resource for auto care industry professionals.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF to Recognize Five Talented Individuals with Awards at SEMA

Whether the award is for making a car look great using BASF products or encouraging the next generation of talent, BASF will recognize the best of the best.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers