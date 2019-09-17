CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Officially Launches in Richmond, Va.

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center located in Richmond, Va.



The owner of this location, Alan Conner, has been in the collision repair industry his whole life and was a part of growing his family’s independent repair center business from one location to five. Now, with those businesses sold, Conner is looking to continue to represent his family name in the Richmond community with CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center.



“Joining CARSTAR was a partnership for me because we have the same goals of providing premier quality repairs with efficiency, while also growing the business,” said Conner. “With the Conner family being in the collision repair industry for 40-plus years, it was important for me to keep my name, and CARSTAR allowed me to do that so I could continue on this legacy. In addition to that, CARSTAR has provided me with the support I need to improve and grow my business.”



CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center began as a 5,000-square-foot facility but added an additional 2,000 square feet for increased capacity and new state-of-the-art equipment. Also an I-CAR Gold shop, CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center has completed its aluminum welding training and is looking to pursue Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Infiniti OEM certifications because of the maker’s prevalence in the Richmond community.



“Being certified, whether it is OEM or industry certifications, is becoming all the more important in building that consumer trust with the communities we serve,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center is set up for success with its premier facility and expertly trained staff, so their pursuit of these additional certifications will help prove their expertise to their customers and partners.”



In addition to giving back to the community, CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center began supporting the cystic fibrosis cause in June as part of CARSTAR’s charitable giving program, where CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center donates $5 to cystic fibrosis for every new online review it receives.



