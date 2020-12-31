Collision Industry and Charity

Connect with us

Bates Collision Centers Gifts Refurbished Vehicle to Needy Dad

Bates Collision Centers has donated a refurbished vehicle to a needy young father whose daughter is enrolled in the Harris County Department of Education Head Start program.

Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Mom

Service King announced they donated a refurbished 2015 Toyota Corolla to a needy single mom in Philadelphia through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

VSG Helping Students Stay Warm and Healthy This Winter

Vehicle Service Group (VSG) is helping students in Jefferson County Indiana school districts stay warm this winter by donating hats and gloves to every elementary student in the county.

