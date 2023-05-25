 Consolidator Report - BodyShop Business

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 22.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and N.C.

Related Articles

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Opens New Tampa Repair Center

Crash Champions has announced the opening of a new collision repair center in Lutz, Fla.

Read more here.

Compact Auto Body Powered by VIVE Highlights Female Teammates

The Compact Auto Body team is all-female led in an industry that typically has a male lead.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

Register Now for ASE Instructor Conference

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

There is still time to register for the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte.

Hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will attend the premier national training event of the year and participate in a wide array of presentations and panel discussions that feature the transportation industry’s leading trainers and instructors.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIECA Announces ComCept as New Corporate Member

Founded in 1986 by Glenn Atwell, the company is based out of Seminole, Fla., and has built distribution management solutions for U.S. paint jobbers for almost 40 years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Opens Nominations for 2023 NABC Awards

The NABC is opening nominations for its 2023 awards, the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and N.C.

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 15.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 15.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on Improving Your Paint Operation

The webinar, titled “Paint Operation Improvements”, will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Escondido Participates in Green Transpo Expo

The event gave the community insight into the evolution of the transportation industry and covered popular topics such as electric cars and bikes, solar power and additional EV trends.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers