Consolidator Report

Safelite Group Acquires Advanced Auto Glass

SafeliteGroup, owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of Advanced Auto Glass in Weatherford, Texas.

Damien Reyna: From Technician to COO of Driven Brands Collision

When Damien Reyna started out as an apprentice technician at CARSTAR Mundelein, he never envisioned a world through his safety glasses where he was leading the entire organization.

Maaco Euless Gifts Teen with Repainted Van

Maaco Euless of Euless, Texas, recently repainted a van to look like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine for a local teen battling a rare nerve disorder.

Fix Auto UK Partners with AirPro Diagnostics

Fix Auto UK announced it has partnered with AirPro Diagnostics in its bid to simplify and speed up forward-facing camera calibrations.

Texas Maaco Shop Holds Community Car Show

Maaco Plano in Plano, Texas recently hosted a community-focused car show to drive awareness of the shop’s location and its wide array of services.

Idaho Auto Body Shop Builds a Legacy

Family-run CARSTAR Hayden’s goal is to expertly repair cars according to manufacturer standards and create a positive environment while doing it.

