Consolidator Report

English Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Interbay Coatings

Interbay Coatings is a leading specialty coatings distributor catering to the heavy marine and industrial coatings markets.

