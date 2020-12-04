Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

1Collision has announced that it opened its first location in the state of South Dakota, Auto Body Clinic in Huron.

Read more here.

Service King Boosts Collin College Collision Technology Program

Leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto collision repair facilities donates parts for education and seeks talent at college

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Hires U.S. Director of National Sales

Casey Crocker will work with insurance carriers and fleet companies to promote the growth of the ProColor Collision brand across the U.S.

Read more here.

Maaco Recognizes Top Franchisees, Centers at Virtual Convention

Maaco recognized their top-performing franchisees and Maaco Centers virtually at their annual North American Maaco Convention on Dec. 2, 2020.

Read more here.