Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Southeast Florida

Classic Collision has acquired Empire Auto Body in Pompano Beach, Factory Certified Collision in Oakland Park and Southeast Collision Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

Wren’s Collision Centers Opens 14th Location in Georgia

Wren’s Collision Centers announced the grand opening of its 14th location in the historic district of Roswell, Ga.

Nebraska MSO Acquires Speidell Body Works

Eustis Body Shop has announced the addition of Speidell Body Works into its family of body shops throughout Nebraska.

Auto Glass Now Builds National Brand

All-Star Glass, Horizon Auto Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Auto Glass Fitters and Discount Auto Glass have been rebranded and remodeled to Auto Glass Now’s brand identity.

