Consolidator Report

Classic now operates a total of 164 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

The NABC, along with Crash Champions, GEICO and Enterprise, donated refurbished vehicles to three deserving Orange County, Calif. recipients in an event called the “Holiday Rideaway.”

1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

1Collision announced the addition of Bebrick Collision Care Center in Waco, Texas, Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria, Minn., and Northern Boulevard Collision in Great Neck, N.Y.