Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations
News
Consolidator Report
Caliber Collision Reaches 1,500 Centers
The newest center in Greenville, S.C., marks 1,500 centers nationwide.
Read more here.
CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.
Owner Mike Bighley, who has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years, now has three CARSTAR stores.
Read more here.
Colors on Parade Enters North Louisiana Market
Chris and Tessa Hall purchased the Shreveport-Bossier City Metro Area of Colors on Parade to develop the designated marketing area with paint, dent and wheel repair franchise units.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Expands in California
Crash Champions has acquired all 17 of Mike’s Auto Body locations in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.
Read more here.
Driven Brands’ Collision Buzz Podcast Hits 1-Year Mark
Driven Brands has been releasing monthly podcasts to its network of owners on topics ranging from operations, staffing, MSO growth, labor segmentation and community engagement.
Read more here.