Consolidator Report - BodyShop Business

Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection, operated by DCR Systems.

Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut

Crash Champions has expanded to its 36th state, acquiring Andrade Motorcar, a high-quality collision repair center located in West Haven, Conn.

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities.

Classic Adds Third Location in Las Vegas, Expands in Texas

Classic Collision has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Las Vegas Collision Center in Las Vegas and Dennis Collision Center in Conroe, Texas.