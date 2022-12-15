 Consolidator Report - BodyShop Business
Consolidator Report

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Association News

3M, IBIS Extend Longstanding Partnership
Stellantis/FCA Forward-Facing Camera Calibration

Joe Keene performs a forward-facing camera calibration on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle.

Auto Body Consolidation Outlook for 2023, Part 1

Jason Stahl reviews the history of consolidation to see what it might foretell in 2023.

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection, operated by DCR Systems.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut

Crash Champions has expanded to its 36th state, acquiring Andrade Motorcar, a high-quality collision repair center located in West Haven, Conn. 

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities.

Read more here.

Classic Adds Third Location in Las Vegas, Expands in Texas

Classic Collision has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Las Vegas Collision Center in Las Vegas and Dennis Collision Center in Conroe, Texas.

Read more here.

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires 11th Collision Repair Center

Wren’s Collision Group has announced the acquisition of Hether Customs Auto Repair Shop of Buford, Ga.

Read more here.

