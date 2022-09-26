Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

Click Here to Read More

“The Crash Champions family continues to grow nationwide, but the Chicagoland area will always be our home, which gives added significance to any expansion that we undertake in the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Mike and his team at Nationwide Auto have been providing the community with high-quality automotive repair services in a family friendly, customer-focused environment, making them a valuable addition to the Crash Champions team. With this acquisition, I am pleased to offer our customers with another first-class destination for collision repair here in our own backyard.”

Added Nationwide Auto Body Owner Mike Gleason, “Selling is a major decision for any business, particularly for one that is family-owned and operated like ours, but I am confident that joining the Crash Champions team is the best path forward for our organization. Just like Nationwide Auto, Crash Champions started with a single shop serving Chicagoland, and just like Nationwide Auto, Crash Champions empowers their talented collision repair technicians and a compassionate service team to deliver the best customer experience possible. I am excited to watch what comes next.”