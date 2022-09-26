 Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois
Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

Collision & Classics Beats the Heat with Evercoat Products

Collision & Classics in Beaumont, Texas, is a big fan of Evercoat's Rage Ultra Xtra product.

Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Nationwide Auto Body in Schaumburg, Ill. The acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic national growth strategy, now with more than 50 locations in Illinois and 570 centers nationwide.

“The Crash Champions family continues to grow nationwide, but the Chicagoland area will always be our home, which gives added significance to any expansion that we undertake in the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Mike and his team at Nationwide Auto have been providing the community with high-quality automotive repair services in a family friendly, customer-focused environment, making them a valuable addition to the Crash Champions team. With this acquisition, I am pleased to offer our customers with another first-class destination for collision repair here in our own backyard.” 

Added Nationwide Auto Body Owner Mike Gleason, “Selling is a major decision for any business, particularly for one that is family-owned and operated like ours, but I am confident that joining the Crash Champions team is the best path forward for our organization. Just like Nationwide Auto, Crash Champions started with a single shop serving Chicagoland, and just like Nationwide Auto, Crash Champions empowers their talented collision repair technicians and a compassionate service team to deliver the best customer experience possible. I am excited to watch what comes next.”

Collision repairers interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop.

