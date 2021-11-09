Crash Champions Expands into Northern Florida

Crash Champions, LLC, announced the acquisition of Florida-based Sunbeam Autobody, consisting of two Jacksonville locations – a 56,000-square-foot facility on Sunbeam Road and a 15,000-square-foot facility on Atlantic Boulevard. With the addition of Sunbeam, Crash now has 15 locations across the state of Florida. “Sunbeam represents a very exciting addition to our growing footprint in Florida, having established itself as the largest privately-owned auto body repair shop serving Jacksonville since its founding in 1983,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their talented professionals have the certifications, training and technology needed to guarantee superior quality repair work and service to its customers, and I look forward to welcoming our new teammates into the Crash Champions family.”

Added Sunbeam Autobody Owner Bobby Andrews, “While evaluating the opportunity to join the Crash Champions platform, what stood out most was the company’s dedication and commitment to its people – customers, partners and employees alike. Despite having a national platform, Crash continues to operate by the same principles as a family-run business, making it the right cultural fit for our organization. They are laser-focused on delivering exceptional repair work and top-tier service, a mindset that has been critical to our success at Sunbeam. Becoming a part of Crash Champions will allow us to further elevate the services that we provide, and everyone is excited about the new avenues of growth that will be created as a result.”



For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com. For those collision repair companies interested in selling their business, visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.