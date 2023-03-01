 Dent Fix MAXI Featured on Robby Layton Nation

Dent Fix MAXI Featured on Robby Layton Nation

Dent Fix's MAXI DXE Steel Repair Station was recently featured on Robby Layton Nation, a YouTube channel with over 306,000 subscribers. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix Equipment announced that their MAXI DXE Steel Repair Station was recently featured on Robby Layton Nation, a YouTube channel with over 306,000 subscribers. 

Robby Layton is the charismatic owner of Layton Autobody in Ephraim, Utah and shares his savviness and expertise with viewers through his instructional videos.

In the video featuring the MAXI DXE Steel Repair Station, Layton attempts to repair a nasty dent on the corner of a new truck’s cab using only weld keys and a bridge puller. The damaged area was destined to be replaced, but he was able to repair it with the tools from Dent Fix’s station.

For more information on Dent Fix, visit dentfix.com.

