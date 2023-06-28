 Domino's Adds to Electric Vehicle Fleet

Domino's Pizza Adds to Electric Vehicle Fleet

Domino's Pizza announced that more than 1,100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs will be on the ground and in use at select franchise and corporate stores by the end of the year.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Domino’s Pizza Inc. announced that more than 1,100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles will be on the ground and in use at select franchise and corporate stores by the end of the year.

“Back in November 2022, Domino’s announced that we’d have 800 EVs on the road by the end of 2023 and we’re excited to say that we’ve officially reached that number,” said Joe Jordan, president of U.S. and global services for Domino’s. “All 800 vehicles are on the road, delivering at various stores across the country. We are even more thrilled to announce that number is growing. Our stores and franchisees have continued to express their enthusiasm and interest around EVs, and they’ve ordered an additional 300-plus cars to be on the road by the end of the year.”

Electric vehicles provide several advantages for Domino’s stores, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than non-electric vehicles. Domino’s is currently partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, which offers local hands-on account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions and maintenance for the electric delivery fleet.

“We’re continuing to see a wide range of advantages from using EVs,” Jordan said. “In addition to business and environmental benefits, an electric delivery fleet also helps with hiring drivers, as they open up a whole new pool of job candidates who may not have their own vehicles.”

To see an interactive map of how many Domino’s Chevy Bolt EVs are currently in each state and how many are coming soon, visit dominos.com/evfleet.

